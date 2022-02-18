FCC Floats $45M Fine Against Health Insurance Robocaller

By Kelcee Griffis (February 18, 2022, 3:48 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission floated a $45 million fine Friday against a company it says capitalized on pandemic uncertainty and tried to sell insurance plans to customers through illegally placed robocalls. The agency alleges that Florida-based Interstate Brokers of America, also known as National Health Agents, and its owner, Gregory Robbins, placed more than 500,000 auto-dialed calls to people without their permission — behavior that FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said is befitting of the largest penalty ever recommended for violations of these rules. "Robocalls are annoying in a big way. They merit a response in a big way, too," she said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS