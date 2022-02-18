Del. Judge Accepts Sanctioned Attorney Over Hertz's Protest

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 18, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- An attorney sanctioned for ethical lapses may temporarily practice in Delaware over the objections of the Hertz Corp. bankruptcy estate, a judge ruled Friday, warning against "hair-splitting" or courtroom "antics" that would quickly get his pro hac vice status revoked. Francis Malofiy of Francis Alexander LLC followed the District of Delaware's local rules when he asked for permission to represent a group of rental car customers who allege that Hertz filed false police reports against them, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath said at a virtual hearing Friday. "I will allow him in. However, I will say this on the record...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS