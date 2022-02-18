Buyers Hit Abbott Labs With Baby Food Suit Amid FDA Probe

By Mike Curley (February 18, 2022, 6:09 PM EST) -- A proposed class of baby formula buyers accused Abbott Laboratories Inc. in Florida federal court on Friday of allowing tainted formula to make it to the market, one day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it was investigating the company's facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after receiving reports of infant hospitalizations and one death after consuming the formula. In the complaint, named plaintiff Luis Alfredo Suarez alleges that his daughter, identified in the suit as A.S., ingested formula from one of the tainted batches, and developed symptoms of gastrointestinal distress as a result. He aims to represent a nationwide class...

