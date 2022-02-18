EU Challenges China's Anti-Suit Injunctions For SEPs At WTO

By Dani Kass (February 18, 2022, 6:42 PM EST) -- The European Union on Friday accused China of violating an international trade agreement by keeping key information private and letting its courts grant anti-suit injunctions, which bar parties in disputes over standard essential patent licensing from suing in other countries. The EU requested consultations from the World Trade Organization, claiming China's use of anti-suit injunctions violates the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, or TRIPS, agreement. "This Chinese policy is extremely damaging to innovation and growth in Europe, effectively depriving European technology companies of the possibility to exercise and enforce the rights that give them a technological edge," the European Commission...

