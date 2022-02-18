Ga. Law Puts Fight Over Canceled Event In 'Unique Posture'

By Rosie Manins (February 18, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- A fight over a Georgia company's scuttled conference in Florida due to COVID-19 is in a "unique posture," a state judge has said, because of an old Georgia law that limits the use of another state's law to statutes and court opinions interpreting them. Georgia State-wide Business Court Judge Walter W. Davis on Thursday ordered Georgia staffing company Insight Global LLC and hotel company Marriott International Inc. to further address Georgia's "traditional" choice of law approach in relation to the claims in their case. The parties, which are arguing over a $735,000 conference cancellation fee, did not outline in their contracts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS