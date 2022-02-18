NJ Medical Pot Hopefuls Say Agency Snubbed Court Ruling

By Sarah Jarvis (February 18, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- Medical marijuana permit applicants have urged a New Jersey appellate court to direct the state's cannabis regulators to award them licenses to operate facilities, arguing the agency failed to change a single score after an appellate panel remanded the matter over the state's flawed scoring system. In Wednesday filings with the Superior Court of New Jersey's Appellate Division, applicant GGB New Jersey LLC said the state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission doubled down on previous flawed scoring and didn't adjust any scores after GGB and other applicants made "comprehensive supplemental submissions" challenging the commission's scores and their scoring process. The CRC also ignored...

