Texas Jury Orders Health Center To Pay $2.7M In FCA Case

By Katie Buehler (February 18, 2022, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Texas federal jury sided with three whistleblowers and found a San Antonio vascular disease treatment facility owes the federal government more than $2.7 million for submitting thousands of false Medicare claims over the course of five years. The Western District of Texas jury found Peripheral Vascular Associates PA submitted more than 7,300 false Medicare claims to the federal government for incomplete or premature ultrasounds over several years and that the treatment center should pay the government $2,728,199 for the false claims, according to a verdict form filed Feb. 16. The trial began Feb. 9 and lasted about five days, according...

