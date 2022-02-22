Houston Tells Texas High Court To Ax Drainage Fee Suit

By Katie Buehler (February 22, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- The city of Houston on Tuesday implored the Texas Supreme Court to affirm a lower court's decision to ax a lawsuit brought by two engineers alleging the city is misallocating funds intended for drainage improvement in violation of a city charter amendment, contending Houston is strictly following its charter. Senior Assistant City Attorney Collyn Peddie asked the justices during oral arguments to affirm a Fourteenth Court of Appeals ruling that found engineers James Jones and Allen Watson had no standing to bring suit because they hadn't alleged explicitly illegal spending by city officials. What they are challenging, Peddie said, is the...

