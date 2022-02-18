US Approves $6B Tank Sale To Poland Amid Russia Tensions

By Daniel Wilson (February 18, 2022, 5:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State has approved an estimated $6 billion sale of Abrams tanks to Poland, as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited the NATO ally amid the looming threat of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. The proposed deal under the Foreign Military Sales, or FMS, program would include 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams battle tanks manufactured by General Dynamics Land Systems and related support and equipment such as machine guns, engines and counter–improvised explosive device systems, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in an announcement Thursday. "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS