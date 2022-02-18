J&J Talc Unit Says Ch. 11 Only Recovery Option For Claimants

By Vince Sullivan (February 18, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing the bankrupt talc unit of Johnson & Johnson summed up their case Friday in defense of its Chapter 11 filing, telling a New Jersey bankruptcy judge that if the proceedings are dismissed, most talc claimants will face unacceptable delay and risk in the tort system. During the final day of a weeklong trial, LTL Management LLC attorney Gregory M. Gordon of Jones Day said the funding agreement that binds J&J to cover any settlement of the 38,000 existing talc claims is the best option for those claimants to receive a recovery in a timely and equitable manner. "Most of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS