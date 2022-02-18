6th Circ. Ends Suits Challenging OSHA's Vax-Or-Test Rule

By Rachel Stone (February 18, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- Legal challenges to the now-defunct Occupational Safety and Health Administration's COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing rule for large employers officially ended Friday, when the Sixth Circuit dismissed the case as moot following the U.S. Supreme Court's blockbuster January ruling that panned the regulations. In Friday's order, the three-judge appeals court panel granted the federal government's January 2022 motion to dismiss the slew of petitions consolidated in the Sixth Circuit challenging the OSHA emergency temporary standard after the high court halted the rule on Jan. 13. The Supreme Court's decision spurred the agency to withdraw the rule later that month. "Because the ETS's requirements are...

