IP Hires: Meta, Perkins Coie, Haynes and Boone

By Tiffany Hu (February 18, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- A former associate at Gibson Dunn has been tapped to lead Meta's intellectual property litigation team, and a Jones Day intellectual property attorney with a Ph.D. in neuroscience from the University of Michigan Medical School has joined Perkins Coie's Washington, D.C., office. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Haynes and Boone Haynes and Boone LLP has added a patent prosecution partner to its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Tuesday. Vincent Shier Vincent Shier joins the firm after more than two decades as a partner with Oblon McClelland Maier & Neustadt LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile....

