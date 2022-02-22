Texas Doctor Can't Escape Death Suit Over Missed Blood Clot

By Mike Curley (February 22, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court won't let a Dallas doctor escape claims by a pair of siblings who allege the doctor failed to diagnose a pulmonary embolism in their mother the day before she died, saying the siblings' expert report is enough to defeat a motion to dismiss. In an opinion filed Thursday, the three-justice panel affirmed a Dallas County court's order denying Dr. Matthew McKerley's motion to dismiss claims by Danisha and Devin Jackson over the death of their mother, Merlenia Jackson. According to the opinion, Merlenia Jackson went to Medical City Dallas on Aug. 1, 2017, with dyspnea — or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS