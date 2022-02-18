Nitrogen Accident Prompts DOE Probe Of Honeywell Safety

By Grace Dixon (February 18, 2022, 7:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Energy has announced plans to investigate Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies LLC after a June "nitrogen asphyxiation event" called into question worker safety at a National Nuclear Security Administration facility. The DOE's Office of Enterprise Assessment said Thursday it plans to look into the facts surrounding a June 14, 2021, accident and the company's safeguards against worker exposure to hazardous substances at the Kansas City National Security Campus. The DOE alerted the Honeywell unit in a Tuesday letter "of its intent to investigate potential noncompliances with [the unit's] implementation of DOE's ... Worker Safety and Health Program...

