Foley & Lardner, IP Partner Can't Dodge Malpractice Suit

By Adam Lidgett (February 18, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- A New York appellate court has rejected Foley & Lardner's challenge to a lower court decision refusing to let the firm out of a former client's suit accusing it and an intellectual property attorney of mishandling a malpractice case against a Virginia firm. In a short Thursday decision, a five-judge appellate panel affirmed a lower court decision denying Foley & Lardner LLP and Foley & Lardner partner Jonathan Moskin's bid to dismiss Protostorm Inc.'s lawsuit. The instant suit said that Foley & Lardner and Moskin engaged in legal malpractice when they failed to properly advise Protostorm in an underlying case and...

