FCC Chair Says Wireless Quality Control Rules Are Possible

By Kelcee Griffis (February 18, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel signaled Friday that a preliminary probe into quality standards for wireless receivers could be forthcoming. On an afternoon call with reporters, Rosenworcel said she's been "speaking extensively" with her Republican colleague Nathan Simington about how the agency could build better quality control measures into wireless devices, ensuring that they don't listen outside their designated bands or cause interference. Rosenworcel said she's looking at ways the commission could proceed and that she hopes to open a notice of inquiry on the topic, particularly examining technical and legal issues that might come up. Simington has floated the concept of...

