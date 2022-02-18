Solar Panel Fraudster Gets 6.5 Years, Must Repay $9.7M

By Morgan Conley (February 18, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- A California man who pretended to have developed revolutionary solar panel technology to garner $9.5 million in investments that were used to fund his lavish lifestyle was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $9.7 million in restitution Friday, federal prosecutors announced. U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton sentenced Michael James Sweaney, 56, of Irvine, California, after he pled guilty to one count of mail fraud in April 2021. The company Sweeney founded and led, Nanotech Engineering Inc., purported to have developed a compact "Nanopanel" with patent-pending nanotechnology that was marketed as three times more efficient than traditional...

