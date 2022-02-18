Ex-Mass. Planet Fitness Manager Levels Retaliation Suit

By Rachel Scharf (February 18, 2022, 6:31 PM EST) -- A former Planet Fitness district manager filed suit in Massachusetts federal court Friday alleging she was fired in retaliation for refusing her supervisor's request to add a non-employee to the gym's payroll system. Candice Karten sued Planet Fitness and her former boss, Thomas Sullivan, who according to the complaint owned and operated two Massachusetts locations of the national gym franchisor under the companies Smoky Development Corp. and LLMT LLC. According to the complaint, Karten worked at Sullivan's franchises in the towns of Gardner and Greenfield for eight years and ultimately earned the title of district manager. Karten said she had an...

