High Court Takes Up 'Remain In Mexico' Challenge

By Mike LaSusa (February 18, 2022, 3:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a Fifth Circuit ruling that rebuked the Biden administration's efforts to end a Trump-era policy that forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are being processed. The Biden administration formally ended the Migrant Protection Protocols, colloquially known as the "Remain in Mexico" program, last June, but it was forced to restart the program after Texas and Missouri successfully challenged that rescission under the Administrative Procedure Act. A Texas federal judge ordered the revival of the program, and both the Fifth Circuit and the Supreme Court refused to pause that order...

