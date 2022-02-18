Trump Can't Escape Riot Suits But Don Jr., Giuliani Do

By Khorri Atkinson (February 18, 2022, 5:37 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday rejected former President Donald Trump's claim that he has "absolute immunity" from a trio of lawsuits seeking to hold him liable for inciting last year's deadly U.S. Capitol attack, saying the evidence shows that he assembled and directed thousands of supporters to march to the Capitol. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta wrote in his 112-page opinion that Jan. 6, 2021, "was supposed to mark the peaceful transition of power" as Congress voted to certify Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory, yet Trump instructed supporters at a "Save America" rally near the White House that "if you...

