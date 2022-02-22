Gauging IPR Estoppel's Reach After Fed. Circ. Caltech Ruling

By Christopher McKee (February 22, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- In California Institute of Technology v. Broadcom Ltd.,[1] decided Feb. 4, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit sought to bring clarity to the law of inter partes review estoppel. It accomplished that, putting to rest any doubt that the estoppel extends to grounds not in the IPR but which reasonably could have been included in the IPR petition. Yet, the court appears to have unwittingly introduced new uncertainty. The court in Caltech undertook to clarify that the statutory estoppel of Title 35 of the U.S. Code, Section 315(e)(2), applies not just to claims and grounds asserted in the...

