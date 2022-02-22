Robinhood Beats Suit Over Payment For Order Flow, For Now

By Dean Seal (February 22, 2022, 5:04 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action against Robinhood but is giving its users until March 8 to take another shot at claims that the popular online brokerage concealed its reliance on payment for order flow. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said in a short order on Friday that the proposed class of stock traders had yet to "point to an actionable omission or misrepresentation" by Robinhood Financial LLC or allege any misrepresentations that were actually false or misleading. As such, the suit's securities claims were dismissed with leave to amend, though the judge is not giving...

