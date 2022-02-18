GM Web Privacy Suit Tossed For Being Unlike Facebook Case

By Craig Clough (February 18, 2022, 9:38 PM EST) -- General Motors and Decibel Insight succeeded Thursday in getting a proposed privacy class action dismissed, with a Delaware federal judge ruling that tracking GM website visitors' mouse and keyboard clicks without gathering users' personal information did not cause any actual injuries to the plaintiffs. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews said the reliance of plaintiffs Dakotah Massie and Neil Manglani on other privacy lawsuits, including the recent $90 million proposed settlement Facebook reached to end long-running multidistrict litigation accusing the social media giant of unlawfully tracking logged-out users' browsing activity, simply "do not help" the plaintiffs. Judge Andrews tossed the suit for...

