Mishcon Nabs Arbitration Specialist From Vinson & Elkins

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 21, 2022, 5:23 PM GMT) -- Mishcon de Reya said on Monday that it has brought in an international arbitration expert from U.S. firm Vinson & Elkins as a partner within the growing arbitration team in its London office. Alexander Slade will join as a partner from Vinson & Elkins LLP, where he served as co-lead of the firm's London arbitration practice, Mishcon said. He will focus on international arbitration in the energy sector as well as investment treaty arbitration, infrastructure-related disputes and mergers and acquisitions. "Mishcon has a stellar reputation and practice across all kinds of contentious work," Slade told Law360. "It's a real strength of...

