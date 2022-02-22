11th Circ. Judge Hints High Court Ruling Ends Debtor's Case

By Rosie Manins (February 22, 2022, 8:25 PM EST) -- The top judge of the Eleventh Circuit suggested Tuesday that a debtor's privacy suit against a collection company that sent his information to a third-party mail vendor fails on the reasoning of the U.S. Supreme Court in a recent unrelated opinion. Eleventh Circuit Chief Judge William H. Pryor Jr. challenged during oral argument Richard Hunstein's claim that Preferred Collection and Management Services Inc. violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by using a so-called mail house to send him a collection letter. Judge Pryor said a central argument in Hunstein's case, about whether the use of a third-party vendor or agent...

