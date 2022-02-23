Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-911 Operator Says Alaskan City Can't Toss Police Bias Suit

By Victoria McKenzie (February 23, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- A former 911 operator suing Nome, Alaska, says the city mischaracterized her complaint in its attempt to dismiss it and omitted her top claim: that Nome police failed to investigate her sexual assault report because of their bias against women and Alaska Natives.

ACLU attorneys representing Clarice Hardy told an Alaska federal judge Friday that Nome missed the point when it said "the gravamen of Ms. Hardy's complaint is that the defendants failed to conduct an investigation." In fact, Hardy's equal protection suit plainly "challenges the failure to provide those services because of her race and sex," according to the reply...

