Real Estate Rumors: MG3, Avenir, Property Markets

By Andrew McIntyre (February 22, 2022, 2:53 PM EST) -- A real estate investment trust affiliated with developer MG3 Group has purchased a Miami-Dade County retail center for roughly $73 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The deal is for 9191 W. Flagler St., a 246,833-square-foot center where Walmart Supercenter is the anchor tenant, and the seller is Berkowitz Development Group, according to the report. Private equity shop Avenir has reached a deal to lease 9,943 square feet of space in Manhattan's Greenwich Village neighborhood, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The firm is taking space on the 12th floor of 817 Broadway,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS