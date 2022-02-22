The Top Issues In Nigeria's $875M Trial Against JPMorgan

By Richard Crump (February 22, 2022, 7:09 PM GMT) -- JPMorgan will face trial in London on Wednesday over allegations it negligently enabled $875 million of Nigerian state funds to be diverted by corrupt government officials, in a major test case for the duty owed by banks to protect their clients from fraud. The six-week trial will examine whether JPMorgan Chase NA is liable after senior staff raised concerns about transferring the proceeds of a $1.1 billion oil field deal in 2011 to a company controlled by the country's disgraced former energy minister, Dan Etete. Here, Law360 looks at the key issues the trial will turn on. Was there a fraudulent...

