Virgin Galactic Hid Space Rocket Design Flaws, Investor Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 23, 2022, 1:12 PM EST) -- A Virgin Galactic shareholder slapped billionaire Richard Branson, Virgin's board of directors and directors of a SPAC with a derivative suit and fraud claims, alleging that the parties covered up design flaws in rocket ships to drive up the company's stock. In a complaint filed Monday in New York federal court, shareholder Thomas Spiteri claims that Virgin Atlantic and Social Capital Hedosophia executives were aware of safety problems related to two prototype aerospace vehicles that had severely flawed designs but continued to make misleading statements to inflate the company's stock price. Spiteri focuses on Eve and Unity, two prototype aerospace vehicles,...

