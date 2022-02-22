Disney's Magic Wand Can't Make 'Muppet Babies' Suits Vanish

By Craig Clough (February 22, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- After beating a lawsuit from a writer who said the Walt Disney Co. stole his ideas for a "Muppet Babies" spinoff, the entertainment giant is not movin' right along from the claims, as the writer's bankruptcy estate revived the allegations in its own complaint in California federal court Friday. Chapter 7 trustee Howard M. Ehrenberg's new suit makes allegations similar to those initially lodged by writer Jeffrey Scott in October 2020, claiming that Disney's recent reboot of the original 1980s-era children's show did not compensate Scott for his ideas and used them without his consent. Ehrenberg alleges that Scott created and...

