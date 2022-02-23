Davis Polk Guides Verisk Financial In $515M TransUnion Deal

By Elise Hansen (February 23, 2022, 8:21 PM EST) -- TransUnion said Wednesday it will buy Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP-guided Verisk's financial services unit for $515 million, in an all-cash deal aimed at enhancing TransUnion's existing data and analytics capabilities. Chicago-headquartered TransUnion highlighted Verisk Financial Services' expertise in analytics and advisory services. TransUnion offers a variety of services aimed at helping businesses target their digital advertisements, authenticate users and manage their portfolios by monitoring credit changes, according to its website. Verisk Financial, which is based in New York, provides data sets that complement TransUnion's existing work, the announcement said. One of Verisk Financial's businesses, Argus Information and Advisory Services, offers...

