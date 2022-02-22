Robinhood Says Investors' Antitrust 'Meme Stock' Claims Fail

By Carolina Bolado (February 22, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- Robinhood and Citadel Securities are urging a Florida federal judge to toss investors' third attempt to plead antitrust claims against the stock-trading platform and financial services firm for allegedly blocking investors from buying "meme stocks" during last year's market volatility. In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, Robinhood and Citadel argued that "there remains zero direct evidence of a conspiracy." They said the investors' latest amended complaint "fares no better than their two prior attempts" and should be dismissed like the other two pleadings, which alleged a wide-ranging conspiracy to "prevent the market from operating freely." This complaint is narrower, alleging there...

