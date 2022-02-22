Judge Rejects AT&T's 'Meritless' Bid To Ax $2.3M Bias Verdict

By Patrick Hoff (February 22, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- AT&T will not get another trial in an age bias suit that led to a former employee winning a $2.3 million verdict on claims that the company laid her off for being 49 years old, a Pennsylvania federal judge said Tuesday, calling the telecommunications company's arguments "meritless." Magistrate Judge Timothy R. Rice said there was "ample evidence" for the jury to reasonably conclude that age was a determining factor in AT&T Mobility Services' decision to fire Alison Ray, in violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, and said the company is not entitled to a new trial. Judge Rice also...

