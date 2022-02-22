V&E Alum Rejoins Firm From SEC Enforcement

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 22, 2022, 7:21 PM EST) -- An alum of Vinson & Elkins LLP is rejoining the firm after spending nearly a decade at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an enforcement attorney, the firm announced Tuesday. At the firm where she was once an associate, Rebecca Fike, who was most recently senior counsel within the SEC's Division of Enforcement in its Fort Worth Regional Office in Texas, will now be a V&E partner and have a practice focused on some of the same issues she handled in public service, namely securities enforcement and government investigations. In a statement, John Wander, the firm's general counsel and a...

