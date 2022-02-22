Sole Fitness, Consumers Get OK Of $3.65M Treadmill Deal

By Jonathan Capriel (February 22, 2022, 5:05 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal court has preliminarily approved a $3.65 million deal resolving claims that Sole Fitness misrepresented the continuous horsepower of its treadmills and caused consumers to overpay for its products. U.S. District Magistrate Judge Karen L. Litkovitz on Monday signed off on the deal between Fitness Equipment Services LLC and the about 375,000 potential class members in Ohio and Minnesota who bought one of the 20 types of Sole Fitness treadmills sold between Dec. 2, 2017, and Monday. The company agreed to pay as much as $3.65 million into a common fund that would mostly go to class members and...

