Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sole Fitness, Consumers Get OK Of $3.65M Treadmill Deal

By Jonathan Capriel (February 22, 2022, 5:05 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal court has preliminarily approved a $3.65 million deal resolving claims that Sole Fitness misrepresented the continuous horsepower of its treadmills and caused consumers to overpay for its products.

U.S. District Magistrate Judge Karen L. Litkovitz on Monday signed off on the deal between Fitness Equipment Services LLC and the about 375,000 potential class members in Ohio and Minnesota who bought one of the 20 types of Sole Fitness treadmills sold between Dec. 2, 2017, and Monday.

The company agreed to pay as much as $3.65 million into a common fund that would mostly go to class members and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!