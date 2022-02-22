Justices Won't Hear Tribal Challenge To Calif. Cigarette Tax

By Theresa Schliep (February 22, 2022, 3:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday it won't consider a Native American tobacco company's suit challenging California taxes on intertribal cigarette sales, letting stand a Ninth Circuit decision finding the business isn't a tribe that can sue over the liabilities. The justices chose not to review arguments from Big Sandy Rancheria Enterprises, which is the corporate arm of the Big Sandy Rancheria Band of West Mono Indians. The company contended that the appeals court wrongly decided the business is not itself a tribe that can sue California in federal court over cigarette excise taxes, according to an order list. The Ninth...

