Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Reject Ex-Balch Atty, Coal Exec's Bribery Appeal

By Jack Karp (February 22, 2022, 1:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not review the bribery convictions of a former Balch & Bingham LLP environmental partner and a coal company executive sentenced to prison for paying an Alabama legislator to help the company evade liability for environmental damage.

The justices denied certiorari to former Balch partner Joel Gilbert and David Roberson, ex-vice president for government and regulatory affairs at Drummond Co. Inc., in an order list issued Tuesday. The high court didn't give a reason for its denial.

"We are obviously very disappointed for our client because we strongly believe he is innocent," Buckley LLP partner Hank Asbill,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!