Justices To Hear Arguments In States' MoneyGram Dispute

By Maria Koklanaris (February 22, 2022, 10:49 AM EST) -- The Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to hear oral arguments in a long-standing dispute between Delaware and 30 other states, led by Pennsylvania, over who can lay claim to abandoned MoneyGram checks. The court had the option to accept a report by a special master or to hear arguments. In May, the special master, who was appointed by the court, found that the abandoned MoneyGram checks are governed by federal unclaimed property law, which provides that the state where they were purchased should lay claim to them. That handed Delaware a significant defeat. On Friday, the justices considered the cases in conference...

