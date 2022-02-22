Justices To Review VA Benefits Denial Over Late Application

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 22, 2022, 10:32 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to review whether a Navy veteran's mental illness should allow the Department of Veterans Affairs to overlook the late submission of his disability benefits application, a legal question that left the Federal Circuit divided in June. Adolfo R. Arellano, who submitted his application more than 30 years after the one-year statutory deadline that applies even in the case of service-connected mental or physical impairment, argued the effective date for his disability benefits should be changed from 2011 to the day after his discharge from service in 1981. But the circuit court held unanimously in a...

