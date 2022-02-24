McGuireWoods Hires Fox Rothschild Employment Expert

By James Mills (February 24, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- McGuireWoods LLP has brought in a Fox Rothschild LLP labor and employment expert to be a partner in its Century City office. Andrew Russell, who spent almost seven years at Fox Rothschild, joins the labor and employment department, the firm announced Monday. He handles wage and hour cases as well as discrimination, harassment and retaliation claims, trade secrets misappropriation, Americans With Disabilities Act compliance and alleged violations of state and federal background check laws. He also counsels clients on compliance with federal, state and local employment laws. "The L&E practice here at McGuireWoods, the firm does not treat it as a...

