Family Tells Jurors Nelson Mullins Atty Violated Trust

By Carolina Bolado (June 7, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a prominent Florida family told a jury Tuesday that attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP and Oshins & Associates LLC put their own financial interests ahead of their clients' when they helped a family member manipulate distribution of a $250 million trust in a dispute that has "literally torn this family apart." In an opening statement, Bill Scherer, who represents plaintiffs Steven and Rebecca Scott, told jurors that Carl Rosen of Nelson Mullins violated the trust the wealthy couple had put in him to set up their estate to benefit their five children equally by helping their...

