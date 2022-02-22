Justices Won't Clarify If 1-Year Probation Warrants Removal

By Alyssa Aquino (February 22, 2022, 6:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused on Tuesday to review whether immigrants sentenced to one year of probation qualify as aggravated felons who are exposed to mandatory removal proceedings and cut off from most forms of deportation relief. The high court declined to disturb an Eleventh Circuit ruling that Alfredo Nicolas Talamantes-Enriquez's probation sentences for two battery charges could be treated as sentences of suspended incarceration. The Immigration and Nationality Act strips most kinds of deportation relief, such as asylum, from individuals who commit aggravated felonies, which the law describes as a "crime of violence" carrying a term of imprisonment of at...

