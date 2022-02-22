Charities Ensnared In NJ Antitrust Suit Over Cancer Drugs

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 22, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- Two nonprofits have been added to a sweeping antitrust lawsuit accusing Celgene Corp. and parent Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. of stifling generic competition for two blockbuster cancer drugs and driving up prices for secondary payers of health care claims. In amended class claims filed Monday in New Jersey federal court, assignees of organizations that provide health care to Medicare enrollees added the Chronic Disease Fund and Patient Access Network Foundation as defendants alongside the drug companies. MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC and related entities allege the drug companies funneled money through the charities to cover the cost of Thalomid and Revlimid for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS