Princeton Digital Lands $500M In Equity Investment

By Andrew McIntyre (February 22, 2022, 4:02 PM EST) -- Singapore data center owner and operator Princeton Digital Group has received an equity investment of more than $500 million in a round led by Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment, Princeton announced Tuesday. Mubadala Investment Co. contributed $350 million in equity in the round, which also included investment from Warburg Pincus LLC and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. Princeton Digital Group operates data centers across Singapore, China, Indonesia, India and Japan. "Mubadala's track record of long-term investments combined with extensive know-how in the digital infrastructure space makes it a great partner as we continue to scale...

