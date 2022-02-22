Ex-Binance.US, Robinhood Compliance Pro Joins Coinme

By Al Barbarino (February 22, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency cash exchange Coinme said Tuesday that it has hired the ex-compliance chief of Binance.US who previously worked at Robinhood as its chief compliance officer, a move that comes after the company picked up an ex-IBM financial crimes compliance pro as its general counsel last month. Brian Reisbeck will head up Seattle-based Coinme's compliance program amid a push to expand internationally, according to the company's announcement. Coinme operates a network of bitcoin kiosks and tellers across the U.S., including through partnerships with Coinstar and MoneyGram, that allows users to buy and sell bitcoin with cash. "I am looking forward to providing...

