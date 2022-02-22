Fed. Circ. Throws Out Fannie, Freddie Shareholder Suits

By Dean Seal (February 22, 2022, 9:11 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit published a 50-page opinion on Tuesday dismissing a slew of claims from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac stockholders that challenged the government's multibillion-dollar "net worth sweep" of the two mortgage giants in 2012. The appellate panel's ruling resolves eight different appeals from the U.S. Court of Federal Claims related to the Federal Housing Finance Agency's decision to have Fannie and Freddie, which were put under its conservatorship amid the 2008 financial crisis, transfer the vast majority of their equity to the U.S. Treasury Department four years later, leaving nothing left for shareholders. The sweep drew legal challenges that...

