Mass. Court Greenlights City Council's Police Reform Bid

By Chris Villani (February 22, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' top appellate court on Tuesday ruled that the Springfield city council could replace the community's police commissioner with a five-member oversight panel, rejecting a claim by the mayor that such appointments are the sole purview of his office. In an opinion that the Supreme Judicial Court acknowledged comes amid a nationwide reevaluation of policing, the justices found that nothing in Springfield's laws prevented the council from implementing a system in which the police department is supervised by five unpaid civilians, rather than by a professional commissioner. Associate Justice Scott L. Kafker wrote that Springfield's laws give the council the right...

