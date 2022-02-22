3G Network Shutdown Moves Ahead Despite Safety Concerns

By Kelcee Griffis (February 22, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- AT&T's 3G network was phased out as of Tuesday to make room on its airwaves for more advanced applications, despite ongoing concerns from the Alarm Industry Communications Committee and public advocates that the switch will cut off personal safety devices. AICC spokesman John Brady told Law360 that thousands of customers in the U.S. and Canada have already experienced outages of 3G devices that were supposed to seamlessly transfer to T-Mobile's network via a temporary roaming agreement, and he said more are likely to follow. "A number of the companies that provide service to our industry through AT&T did try to switch...

