Davis Polk Brings On Ropes & Gray M&A Chief

By Emily Lever (February 22, 2022, 3:45 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardell LLP has recruited Ropes & Gray LLP's former head of mergers and acquisitions as a partner in Northern California with a bicoastal practice, the firm announced Tuesday. Paul Scrivano, who arrives at Davis Polk after a banner year in 2021, will be based in Menlo Park, California — the birthplace of Google, which has been a client of the firm's intellectual property practice — with an eye to serving the region's tech hub while also maintaining relations with New York clients, according to the firm. "Northern California is a key region for important growth sectors of the global economy,...

