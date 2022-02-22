Sheriffs Ask Judge To Reconsider Halting Immigration Policies

By Hannah Albarazi (February 22, 2022, 8:57 PM EST) -- A group of Texas sheriffs urged a federal judge Tuesday to reconsider his refusal to preliminarily enjoin Biden administration policies prioritizing national security and public safety in immigration enforcement efforts, saying the judge was incorrect in asserting the issue is currently being considered by the Fifth Circuit. The group of sheriffs, counties and the Federal Police Foundation's ICE Officers Division urged U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown to rethink an order he issued Monday denying without prejudice their bid to preliminarily enjoin the enforcement of immigration directives issued shortly after President Joe Biden took office. In a brief order Monday, Judge...

